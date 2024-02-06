Critical Shortage: State Struggles With Lack Of Treatment For 50%-60% Burns | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following the fireworks factory explosion in Harda, the immediate challenge before the administration is providing timely treatment to the injured for burns. When the burn percentage ranges from 50 to 60 per cent, survival becomes exceedingly challenging, requiring substantial efforts from both medical professionals and families.

Treating a patient suffering severe burns is pretty challenging in Madhya Pradesh, as the required facilities for such patients are nearly nonexistent, highlighted Dr Pawan Agrawal, HoD burn department at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (NSCB) in Jabalpur.

Required facilities to treat patients suffering 50 % to 60 % burns are not available in Madhya Pradesh, said Agrawal. DME Dr AK Shrivastava, however, said that government-run as well as private medical colleges have burn units, though plastic surgery facilities are available in hospitals attached to prominent medical colleges in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Rewa, Indore and Gwalior.

Plastic surgeons are available in all the five hospitals attached to prominent medical colleges- Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal; Netaji Subash Chandra Bose (NSCB), Jabalpur; Shyam Shah Medical College, Rewa; Gandhi Medical College, Indore and Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior, said Directorate of Medical Education (DME) officials. Additional director health Dr Pramod Pathak said that besides the five medical colleges, private hospitals at these five cities also have plastic surgery and burn treatment facilities.

Patient also faces risk of infection

“If burn percentage ranges between 15 and 20 in adults, the patient is termed serious. It takes over 45 days to treat 15% burns in adults and 10% in children. With the increase in the burn percentage there is high risk of infection and treatment too gets complicated. First superficial burn injuries are treated and thereafter deep burns.”

-Dr Pawan Agrawal, HoD burn dept, NSCB (Jabalpur)