e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 3,46,66,241 with 9,419 fresh cases; 159 fatalities push death toll to 4,74,111
Advertisement

Topnews

Updated on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 09:32 AM IST

COVID-19: India reports 9,419 new cases, 8,251 recoveries in last 24 hours

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

India reported 9,419 new COVID-19 cases and 8,251 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health informed on Thursday.

More to follow

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 09:32 AM IST
Advertisement