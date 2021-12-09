COVID-19: India reports 9,419 new cases, 8,251 recoveries in last 24 hours

India reported 9,419 new COVID-19 cases and 8,251 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health informed on Thursday.

More to follow

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 09:32 AM IST