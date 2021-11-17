Complaint filed against Vir Das for derogatory language against India in latest monologue

A complaint has been received against actor-comedian Vir Das at Tilak Marg Police Station in connection with a viral video in which he is allegedly using derogatory language against India during an event in US.



Vir Das recently performed a monologue about India's duality on stage at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

His piece, titled 'I Come From Two Indias,' discussed the complexities of Indian society. The comedian addressed a number of critical subjects and posed questions regarding a number of topics that have recently been discussed.

The short speech addressed a wide range of topics, from the PM Cares fund to cricket to women's safety in India. But unfortunately the quite powerful monologue that was probably intended to create a positive impact, has not gone down well with viewers around the country, resulting in severe backlash.

In reality, this stand-up routine has sparked threats, abuse, and outrage on Twitter. Netizens say that the monologue was nothing but and insult to the country. They even demand an apology from the comedian for his remarks.

After severe backlash, Vir Das took to social media and issued a statement. He said that the 'video appeals for us to never forget that we are great'. He also urged people to not be fooled by edited snippets.

"There has been a sizeable reaction to a video I posted on YouTube. The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate India's that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret," he wrote.

"The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great. It ends in a gigantic patriotic round of applause for a country we all love, believe in, and are proud of. That there is more to our country than the headlines, a deep beauty. THAT'S the point of the video and the reason for the applause. Please do not be fooled by edited snippets," he added.

"People cheer for India with hope, not hate. People clap for India with respect, not malice. You cannot sell tickets, earn applause, or represent a great people with negativity, only with pride. I take pride in my country, and I carry that pride across the world. To me, a room full of people anywhere in the world, giving India an ovation is pure love. I ask of you, the same thing I asked of that audience to focus on the light, remember our greatness, and spread the love," his statement further read.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 10:33 AM IST