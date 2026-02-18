 Warren Buffett Cuts Amazon Stake Sharply, Boosts Investment In New York Times In Major Portfolio Shift
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessWarren Buffett Cuts Amazon Stake Sharply, Boosts Investment In New York Times In Major Portfolio Shift

Warren Buffett Cuts Amazon Stake Sharply, Boosts Investment In New York Times In Major Portfolio Shift

Warren Buffett reduced Berkshire’s Amazon stake by over 75 per cent and invested USD 351.7 million in the New York Times Company. He also trimmed Apple and Bank of America while increasing exposure to Chevron and Chubb, signalling a shift towards energy, insurance and media investments.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 03:32 PM IST
article-image
Warren Buffett reduced Berkshire’s Amazon stake by over 75 per cent and invested USD 351.7 million in the New York Times Company. | Image by Grok |

Veteran investor Warren Buffett made significant changes to Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio in the fourth quarter, reducing its stake in Amazon and increasing investment in The New York Times Company.

These moves were revealed in regulatory filings submitted on 17 February. They are described as Buffett’s final stock-related decisions as chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway before handing over leadership to Greg Abel in January.

Amazon Stake Cut By Over 75 percent

During the October–December quarter, Berkshire reduced its Amazon holding by more than 75 per cent, bringing it down to about 2.3 million shares. Berkshire had first invested in Amazon in 2019. At that time, Buffett had admitted he had been slow to invest in the technology giant.

FPJ Shorts
'Babar Azam 2.0': Saim Ayub Faces Online Backlash After Another Failure During PAK vs NAM ICC T20 World Cup Clash
'Babar Azam 2.0': Saim Ayub Faces Online Backlash After Another Failure During PAK vs NAM ICC T20 World Cup Clash
Ramadan 2026: When Does The Fasting Begins In India? Here's To Know Correct Date Of First Roza
Ramadan 2026: When Does The Fasting Begins In India? Here's To Know Correct Date Of First Roza
Gujarat Budget 2026–27 Cover Unveiled, Tribal Goddess Kansari Devi In 1,200-Year-Old Warli Art Takes Centre Stage
Gujarat Budget 2026–27 Cover Unveiled, Tribal Goddess Kansari Devi In 1,200-Year-Old Warli Art Takes Centre Stage
Arjun Kapoor Shares New Post On 'Clarity', Netizens Flood Comments With Love After Brutal Online Trolling
Arjun Kapoor Shares New Post On 'Clarity', Netizens Flood Comments With Love After Brutal Online Trolling
Read Also
'When Amazonians Get Married': Bride Adds Amazon Logo To Mehendi As Tribute To Workplace Romance -...
article-image

The sharp reduction marks a major shift away from one of the world’s biggest retail and technology companies.

Big Bet On New York Times

At the same time, Berkshire bought 5.1 million shares of The New York Times Company. The investment was valued at about USD 351.7 million at the end of the year.

After the disclosure, shares of the New York Times Company rose more than 10 per cent in post-market trading in New York. The move shows a stronger focus on media publishing.

Changes In Other Major Holdings

Berkshire also trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. and Bank of America Corp.. Its stakes were reduced to 1.5 per cent and 7.1 per cent respectively. Buffett had already started cutting these positions in 2024.

Read Also
After 16,000 Layoffs, Amazon Looking To Invest $50 Billion In OpenAI
article-image

On the other hand, Berkshire increased its investments in Chevron Corp. and insurer Chubb, raising its stakes to 6.5 per cent and 8.7 per cent.

Focus On Energy And Insurance

Berkshire has been building its position in Chubb since last year. The company also completed a USD 9.7 billion deal to buy the petrochemical business of Occidental Petroleum Corp. and built a USD 5.6 billion stake in Alphabet Inc. in recent quarters.

Overall, the fourth-quarter changes show a clear shift in strategy as leadership transitions, with money moving away from some big technology stocks toward energy, insurance and media.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat Budget 2026–27 Cover Unveiled, Tribal Goddess Kansari Devi In 1,200-Year-Old Warli Art...
Gujarat Budget 2026–27 Cover Unveiled, Tribal Goddess Kansari Devi In 1,200-Year-Old Warli Art...
Cigarette Stocks Rise Up To 20%, Godfrey Phillips Hits Upper Circuit After Reports Of Price Hikes
Cigarette Stocks Rise Up To 20%, Godfrey Phillips Hits Upper Circuit After Reports Of Price Hikes
Warren Buffett Cuts Amazon Stake Sharply, Boosts Investment In New York Times In Major Portfolio...
Warren Buffett Cuts Amazon Stake Sharply, Boosts Investment In New York Times In Major Portfolio...
PM Modi Meets Spain & Finland Leaders, Says India-EU FTA Opens New Golden Chapter In Europe Ties
PM Modi Meets Spain & Finland Leaders, Says India-EU FTA Opens New Golden Chapter In Europe Ties
Skyroot plans to raise funding of up to $200 million to become India’s first space-tech unicorn
Skyroot plans to raise funding of up to $200 million to become India’s first space-tech unicorn