PM Modi Meets Spain & Finland Leaders, Says India-EU FTA Opens New Golden Chapter In Europe Ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held separate meetings with Pedro Sánchez and Petteri Orpo, highlighting that the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) marks the beginning of a 'golden era' in India-Europe relations.

Focus On India-Spain Partnership

During his meeting with President Sánchez, Modi described the talks as productive and focused on strengthening India-Spain friendship. The leaders discussed cooperation in defence, security and technology.

Modi noted that 2026 will be celebrated as the India-Spain Year of Culture, Tourism and Artificial Intelligence. He said this will help deepen people-to-people ties between the two countries. He also welcomed the presence of a large delegation of Spanish universities in India, calling it an important step in building stronger academic connections.

The Prime Minister added that the historic India-EU FTA will positively impact economic ties with Spain and open new opportunities for businesses and citizens in both nations.

Sánchez congratulated India on hosting the Summit on the Impact of Artificial Intelligence and said both countries support the idea of developing AI that puts people at the centre.

Talks With Finland On Trade And Technology

In his meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Orpo, Modi thanked him for supporting the India-EU FTA. He said the agreement ushers in a golden phase in India-Europe relations.

Both leaders agreed to work towards doubling trade between India and Finland. They also discussed expanding cooperation in future-focused areas such as 6G technology, innovation, clean energy, biofuels and the circular economy.

AI Expo Draws Global Leaders

Sánchez and Orpo are visiting India to attend the India AI Impact Expo 2026. The event has brought together global technology companies, startups, research institutions and government representatives.

The expo features over 600 startups and 13 country pavilions showcasing international AI collaboration. More than 20 heads of state, 60 ministers and 500 global AI leaders are participating in the summit.