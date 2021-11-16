Watch: Vir Das's Monologue 'Two Indias' receives major backlash; netizens call it an insult to the country

Vir Das recently performed a monologue about India's duality on stage at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

His piece, titled 'I Come From Two Indias,' discussed the complexities of Indian society. The comedian addressed a number of critical subjects and posed questions regarding a number of topics that have recently been discussed.

The short speech addressed a wide range of topics, from the PM Cares fund to cricket to women's safety in India. But unfortunately the quite powerful monologue that was probably intended to create a positive impact, has not gone down well with viewers around the country, resulting in severe backlash.

Have a look at the video here:

Unfortunately, his powerful monologue failed to impress the majority of netizens.

In reality, this stand-up routine has sparked threats, abuse, and outrage on Twitter. Netizens say that the monologue was nothing but and insult to the country. They even demand an apology from the comedian for his remarks.

Have a look at a few reactions that have taken over the internet:

Vir Das is an Indian comedian, actor, and musician.

Das began his career in stand-up comedy before starring in Hindi films such as Delhi Belly, Badmaash Company, and Go Goa Gone.He appeared in the Netflix programme Abroad Understanding in 2017.

Das has appeared in nearly 100 stand-up comedy gigs, 18 films, eight television episodes, and six comedy specials.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 04:09 PM IST