Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Unveils PMS Portal, Accelerates Venture School Provincialisation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | ANI

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday launched the Provincialisation Management System(PMS) portal, marking what the government described as a decisive and transparent push to resolve the long-pending issue of provincialisation of venture educational institutions and their workforce.

Unveiling the digital platform at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Sarma said the PMS portal would streamline, monitor and process applications from non-provincialised venture schools and colleges, along with their teaching and non-teaching staff, under the Assam Education (Provincialisation of Services of Teachers and Re-Organisation of Educational Institutions) Act, 2017, as amended in 2025.

Positioning the initiative as both a governance reform and a welfare measure, the Chief Minister said the portal creates a centralised database of venture institutions and associated manpower, ending ambiguity and alleged irregularities that have plagued the provincialisation process for decades.

Recalling his tenure as Education Minister, Sarma underlined the BJP-led government's track record, noting that over 50,000 teachers across primary, secondary and college levels were provincialised in phases since 2011.

He said the launch of PMS marks the third and most comprehensive phase, covering venture LP, UP/ME, high schools, higher secondary schools and degree colleges.

However, in a politically significant announcement, Sarma acknowledged that not all applicants may qualify under existing rules.

To address this, he said the government has introduced a 'Gurudakshina' scheme in the Vote-on-Account Budget presented on February 17, offering a financial package to those whose services cannot be provincialised.

He also announced a preferential marking system to help such manpower compete for other government jobs.

The Chief Minister stressed that only institutions established prior to January 1, 2006, would be eligible, and applicants must submit recognition, land documents, academic performance details and staff credentials.

Calling on all stakeholders to cooperate, Sarma said the government is committed to securing the future of venture institution employees while maintaining legal and administrative discipline.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, senior officials and education board representatives were present at the launch, which is being seen as a strategic move to consolidate support among teachers ahead of key political milestones in the state.

