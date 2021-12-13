Chopper crash: Group Captain Varun Singh remains ‘critical but stable’, says IAF

New Delhi: Group Captain Varun Singh - the lone survivor of the tragic Air Force helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other personnel - remains critical but stable, as per the Indian Air Force .

The Group Captain is receiving treatment at the Air Force Command Hospital in Bengaluru, where he was airlifted to from the Military Hospital in Tamil Nadu's Wellington.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, who visited the Air Force officer at the hospital on Sunday , said, "He is getting the best medical treatment from specialist doctors. I pray for his speedy recovery."

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force or IAF has formed a high-level Court of Inquiry to investigate the reason of the horrific crash on Wednesday.

Requesting people to not indulge in speculations about the incident, the IAF, in an official statement, said, "The inquiry would be completed expeditiously and facts brought out. Till then, to respect the dignity of the deceased, uninformed speculation may be avoided."

The Air Force officer was honored with the Shaurya Chakra in August for his bravery in handling his aircraft after it was hit by a snag during a sortie last year and landing his Tejas fighter safely.

On Wednesday, Group Captain Varun Singh had gone to Sulur to receive CDS General Rawat and escort him to Wellington's Defence Services Staff College. General Rawat was to address the faculty and students at the institute, where Group Captain Singh is Directing Staff.

With Agency Inputs

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 03:06 PM IST