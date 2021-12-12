Watch Video: Late CDS General Bipin Rawat's pre-recorded message played at 'Swarnim Vijay Parv' event

Late CDS General Bipin Rawat's pre-recorded message played at an event on the occasion 'Swarnim Vijay Parv' inaugurated today at India Gate lawns in Delhi. This message was recorded on December 7.

(Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/trWYx7ogSy — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat along with 12 others died hours after Indian Air Force helicopter Mi-17V5 crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor district. The IAF in a tweet announced the demise of CDS chief and others who were onboard on the chopper.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 11:43 AM IST