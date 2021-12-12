Watch Video: Late CDS General Bipin Rawat's pre-recorded message played at 'Swarnim Vijay Parv' event

Late CDS General Bipin Rawat's pre-recorded message played at an event on the occasion 'Swarnim Vijay Parv' inaugurated today at India Gate lawns in Delhi. This message was recorded on December 7.
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat along with 12 others died hours after Indian Air Force helicopter Mi-17V5 crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor district. The IAF in a tweet announced the demise of CDS chief and others who were onboard on the chopper.
