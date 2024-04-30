Chembur Gymkhana, Spottsify Take The Spoils In Ullal Cup And Motiram Cup

Chembur Gymkhana enjoyed mixed fortunes in the finals of the Motiram Cup for men and Ullal Cup for women, their men losing out to Spottsify Arena SC and their women getting the better of CCI in the Rs 1 lakh prize money Badminton Tournaments, organised by GMBA, managed by Badminton Gurukul and hosted by Willingdon SC at their premises.

Tanvi Gharpure emerged the star for Chembur Gymkhana in the women’s final for the Ullal Cup, helping her team recover after losing the opening tie, winning the second singles rubber and then combing with Trisha Darveshi to win the deciding doubles encounter.

CCI took the early lead through their doubles pairing of Tanvee Suri and Kareena, who got the better of Snoal and Mayona 21-12, 21-10, before Gharpure restored parity for Chembur Gym with a 21-14, 21-4 victory over Ahilya Harjani. The final doubles encounter was an intense affair, with Tanvi Gharpure and Trisha rallying after losing the first game to win the match 19-21, 21-18, 21-12.

Read Also PV Sindhu Crashes Out In Pre-Quarters Of Badminton Asia Championships

The hero for Spottsify in their Motiram Cup 2-0 win over Chembur Gymkhana was Aman Farogh, who won his singles encounter against Parthiv Nair 21-7, 21-13 and then partnered Deep Rambhiya to defeat Nihar Kelkar and Suyog Lokhande 21-11, 21-13.

Motiram Cup Final: Spottsify Arena Sports Club bt Chembur Gymkana 2-0 (Deep Rambhiya/Aman Farogh (SASC) bt Nihar Kelkar/Suyog Lokhande (CG) 21-11, 21-13; Aman Farogh (SASC) bt Parthiv Nair (CG) 21-7, 21-13)

Ullal Cup Final: Chembur Gymkahana bt CCI 2-1 (Tanvee Suri/Kareena (CCI) bt Sonal/Mayona (CG) 21-12, 21-10; Tanvi Gharpure (CG) bt Ahilya Harjani (CCI) 21-14, 21-4; Trisha Darveshi/ Tanvi Gharpure (CG) bt Riya Arolkar/Natasha Daswani (CCI) 19-21, 21-18, 21-12).