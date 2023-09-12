 CEAT Signs Shafali Verma As Brand Ambassador
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsCEAT Signs Shafali Verma As Brand Ambassador

CEAT Signs Shafali Verma As Brand Ambassador

At the tender age of 15, Shafali made history by becoming the youngest-ever cricketer to represent India, shattering a 30-year-old record previously held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 10:08 PM IST
article-image

In a significant move to bolster its association with cricket, CEAT Ltd., India's leading tyre manufacturer, proudly announces the signing of Shafali Verma, the prodigious Indian cricketer, as its latest brand ambassador.

With this, Shafali joins the esteemed list of CEAT's cricketing brand ambassadors, which includes stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Mathew Hayden.

At the tender age of 15, Shafali made history by becoming the youngest-ever cricketer to represent India, shattering a 30-year-old record previously held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Read Also
Murali Kartik Birthday Special: An Overview Of His Cricketing Career
article-image

She further solidified her position in the annals of cricket by becoming the youngest-ever half-centurion for India. Her fearless style of play, combined with an undying passion, resilience, and an indomitable spirit, led India to clinch the U-19 ICC Cricket World Cup title.

“I am thrilled to join the CEAT family. It has, for long been a brand that has been associated with some exceptional cricketers and I hope to carry on that trend," said Shafali Verma.

And went on to add, "What’s more important is the role CEAT is playing in acknowledging women’s cricket, which makes this relationship even more special".

Read Also
Kanga League: Karim Bowls Union Cricket To Victory On First Innings Lead
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Government Offered Air India One For PM Justin Trudeau's Return To Canada, He Declined:...

Indian Government Offered Air India One For PM Justin Trudeau's Return To Canada, He Declined:...

US: House of Representatives Initiates Impeachment Inquiry Against President Joe Biden

US: House of Representatives Initiates Impeachment Inquiry Against President Joe Biden

WATCH: 'Will Pull Out Tongue & Gouge Out Eyes,' Says Union Minister On Udhayanidhi's Comments...

WATCH: 'Will Pull Out Tongue & Gouge Out Eyes,' Says Union Minister On Udhayanidhi's Comments...

Agra: Children's Shelter Superintendent Brutally Beats Little Girl With Slippers; Shocking Visuals...

Agra: Children's Shelter Superintendent Brutally Beats Little Girl With Slippers; Shocking Visuals...

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE Updates: Kuldeep Shines Again As India Beat Sri Lanka By 41...

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE Updates: Kuldeep Shines Again As India Beat Sri Lanka By 41...