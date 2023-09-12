CEAT Signs Shafali Verma As Brand Ambassador

In a significant move to bolster its association with cricket, CEAT Ltd., India's leading tyre manufacturer, proudly announces the signing of Shafali Verma, the prodigious Indian cricketer, as its latest brand ambassador.

With this, Shafali joins the esteemed list of CEAT's cricketing brand ambassadors, which includes stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Mathew Hayden.

At the tender age of 15, Shafali made history by becoming the youngest-ever cricketer to represent India, shattering a 30-year-old record previously held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

She further solidified her position in the annals of cricket by becoming the youngest-ever half-centurion for India. Her fearless style of play, combined with an undying passion, resilience, and an indomitable spirit, led India to clinch the U-19 ICC Cricket World Cup title.

“I am thrilled to join the CEAT family. It has, for long been a brand that has been associated with some exceptional cricketers and I hope to carry on that trend," said Shafali Verma.

And went on to add, "What’s more important is the role CEAT is playing in acknowledging women’s cricket, which makes this relationship even more special".