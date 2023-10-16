BSAM Snooker League Starts From Today

Some tense and intriguing contest are certainly going to be witnessed as the GreatWhite Electricals-NSCI BSAM Mumbai Snooker League 2023 approaches its business end, with the round of 32 matches scheduled to cue-off at the NSCI billiards hall from Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

After seven weeks of competition, on a home and away basis, during the league phase, 32 teams have qualified for the knockout rounds, which promises to witness keenly contested battles for supremacy.

Last year’s champions Elphinstone CC and runners-up MIG Cricket Club have qualified for the knockouts and will once again aim to try and progress to the summit round. But, they will face some strong challenges from the other contenders who will be hoping to get their combinations right to unsettle their opponents to advance to the finals, which is slated to be played on Sunday.

All the leading players from Mumbai, including Maharashtra No 1 Rahul Sachdev (Scratch handicap) of Otters Club and No 2 Shahyan Razmi (+5 handicap) of Radio Club are some of the stars who would be seen in action.

Two-time Asian Snooker champion, the legendary Yasin Merchant (+10) of Khar Gymkhana will hope to guide his team to winning the title. Shahyan’s elder brother Rayaan and father Neville, will be representing Radio Club, who pin their hopes on the Razmi family.

The other prominent players representing their respective clubs are Siddharth Parikh (+5) of P.J. Hindu Gymkhana, Hasan Badami (+5) of CCI, R Girish (+5) of MIG Club, Sparsh Pherwani (Scratch), Kreishh Gurbaxani (+5) and Sumer Mago (+10) all Khar Gymkhana.

Meanwhile, Khar Gymkhana, PJ Hindu Gymkhana and hosts NSCI have three each who will feature in the round of 32, while two teams each from Andheri Recreation Club, Bombay Gymkhana, Cricket Club of India, Central Railway Mechanical Institute and Otters have confirmed their place in the knockout draw.