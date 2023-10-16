Ronaldinho Arrives In Kolkata To Participate In Durga Puja Festivities, Plays Football & Meets CM Banerjee

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 16, 2023
Ronaldinho arrived in India to a grand welcome on Sunday (October 16th) .
(Credits: Twitter)
Ronaldinho with a Bengali actress.
Ronaldinho also met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at her residence.
Ronaldinho meets the young football players of the city and clicks pictures during a program.
Ronaldinho displays a beautiful signed t-shirt with his photo in it.
Ronaldinho also played football during his visit to Kolkata.
Ronaldinho participated in Durga festivities.
