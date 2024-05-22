BSAM CCI Kekoo Nicholson Billiards League 2024: Hindu Gym, Malabar HC Register Contrasting Victories

Former champions P.J. Hindu Gymkhana and Malabar Hill Club, in contrasting fashion, won their respective pre-quarter-final matches of the BSAM organized CCI Kekoo Nicholson Mumbai Billiards League 2024, played at the Cricket Club of India’s Wilson Jones billiards hall.

Islam Gymkhana and Khar Gymkhana also started on a promising winning note to advance to the quarter-finals.

Hindu Gymkhana ‘PGHG Cue Rangers’ (handicap +150) staved off a spirited challenge from Santacruz Gymkhana ‘Santacruz Sunrisers’ (+185) by a fighting 749-731 point difference in a tense encounter.

On the side table, Malabar Hill Club ‘MHC Matkas’ (+75) had things under complete control and knocked out Park Club ‘B’ team ‘PCL Beach Boys Also’ (+200) by a comfortable 633-499 margin.

In other matches, Islam Gymkhana ‘IG Canons’ (+170) got the better of fancied and former champions Mandpeshwar Civic Federation ‘MCF Tough Men’ (+5) posting a 605-534 victory.

Khar Gymkhana’s ‘KG Slow N Steady’ (+20) overcame Bombay Gymkhana ‘BG Phantom’ (+5) - 568-419 in another last 16 encounter.

Hindu Gymkhana’s seasoned cueist Chandresh Shah (+20) put to good advantage his vast experience to defeat Nitesh Bhatia (+70) 200-169 in the opening frame and that set the tone for their win. Later, Hindu Gymkhana captain Jignesh Thakkar (+65) narrowly beat Kalpesh Mevada (+55) 200-195 to maintain the winning run before Yash Raiyaani (+65) held his nerves to overcome Santacruz Gymkhana captain Alpesh Dedhia (+60) 199-182 and seal the win.

Malabar Hill Club started in impressive fashion as their versatile cueist Raajeev Sharma (-15) showed his class to tame Park Club’s Jitendra Jham (+70) 200-83 and give his team a massive advantage. Later, Rohan Mehta (+60) defeated Rahul Narang (+60) 200-150 to consolidate the lead before Malabar Hill Club’s accomplished player Manav Panchal (+30) left with a simple task of scoring 158 points wrapped things up defeating Sunil Nasta (+70) 158-70.

MCF Tough Men’s Rohan Jambusaria constructed a high break of 88 and BG Phantom’s Rishabh Kumar made a break of 52.

Results – Round 16: PJ Hindu Gymkhana ‘PGHG Cue Rangers’ (+150) beat Santacruz Gymkhana ‘Sunrisers’ (+185) - 749-731.

Malabar Hill Club ‘MHC Matkas’ (+75) beat Park Club ‘PCL Beach Boys Also’ (+200) - 633-499.

Islam Gymkhana ‘IG Canons’ (+170) beat Mandpeshwar Civic Federation ‘MCF Tough Men’ (+5) - 605-534.

Khar Gymkhana ‘KG Slow N Steady’ (+20) beat Bombay Gymkhana ‘BG Phantom’ (+5) - 568-419.