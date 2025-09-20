Bizarre Stock Volatility? How Is H1B News Affecting Infosys & Wipro Share Prices On Saturday?

US Tariffs Couldn’t Shake Indian Markets. | Image Generated by Grok

The keyword "H1B visa" is raging across social mediums and it seems to have affected stocks of Infosys and Wipro. However many netizens felt it was bizarre considering it was a Saturday.

To add fuel to fire, many social media accounts including websites of leading pink-papers reported that shares of Infosys, Cognizant and even TCS Ltd were trading in the red. This caused a flutter among investors, specifically of IT stocks.

And their surprise was genuine - could trades be made on weekends? That, since both the exchanges observe a holiday. However, what netizens failed to notice was that the discussion was about ADRs. Trends on ADRs implied a bloodbath of Indian IT stocks on Monday.

WHAT IS ADR?

ADR stands for American Depository Receipt. These are certificates issued by a bank (in this case American bank) for shares in a foreign company. An ADR is an instrument which investors can trade in foreign exchanges in US Dollars.

HOW DID IT AFFECT INFY & WIPRO?

The official White House website released the official orders on "19th September 2025" when American markets were live. ADRs of several Indian companies were therefore available for trade in US markets.

WHICH ADRs WERE AFFECTED?

In American markets, a number of ADRs linked to Indian companies were available for trade. These included companies such as Infosys, Wipro, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, WNS Global Services, Sify Technologies, and Rediff.com. ADRs of ICICI bank too were reportedly in the red - with the third highest number of ADRs exchanged.