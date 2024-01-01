 Bhopal: Mastermind Behind Attack On Tent House Operator Held
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 01, 2024, 01:10 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The mastermind behind the attack on a tent house operator in Budhwara of the city on December 3 has been arrested, the police said.

The police added that the accused had been absconding for 29 days and had returned to Bhopal to see his family when he was arrested. Budhwara police station TI CS Rathore said that the arrested accused has been identified as Amir Ali.

The police claimed that Ali told the police that he had a long-standing dispute with the tent house operator Nawaz Riyaz and his brother, regarding the space for a shop. He said that Riyaz and his brother had given a listed criminal a contract of Rs 5 lakh to kill him.

Investigating officer (IO) Manoj Rawat said that before the listed criminal could attack Amir, he planned an attack on Riyaz. After the attack, Ali had fled to Jhansi and then moved to Chhatarpur.

He later shifted to Mumbai and then landed in Bhopal on Saturday late night to see his family. On Sunday morning, the police received a tip-off about Ali’s presence, after which they swooped down on his residence. He is being questioned currently, IO Rawat said.

