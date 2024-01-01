Bhopal: Cops Conduct Checking At 100 Spots | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the New Year eve, the Bhopal police have been deployed at almost 100 checkpoints in the city to keep any untoward incidents in check. The police are also using speed radar guns and breath analysers to keep a tab on rash and drunk driving.

Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra said that apart from the entire police force of the city, 500 additional police personnel have also been called to ensure law and order upkeep.

A fine of Rs 10,000 along with a jail term would be awarded in case anyone is found to be indulging in drunk driving. The police have also fixed a speed limit for the vehicles and appealed to the people not to perform stunts on the roads.

The police personnel have been deployed in huge numbers on VIP and Smart city roads, which are the hotspots for such activities. The checking drives will remain in force till 2 am, they said. The use of loudspeakers will be banned after 10 pm.

MP Chief Minster Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: CM Conducts Surprise Inspection At Atal Bihari Institutde of Good Governance

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav conducted surprise inspection of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis here on Sunday.

He inspected hall, library and inquired about institute’s functioning. He was accompanied by chief secretary Veera Rana, Principal Secretary Raghwendra Singh, institute CEOM Lokesh Sharma.

Sometime back, Professor Sachin Chaturvedi had resigned as vice-chairman of the institute, who plays a vital role in helping government in chalking out new schemes and giving new innovative ideas of good governance.