As 12,000 fall sick due to dengue in UP's Firozabad, kin take desperate actions to draw Government attention

The beginning of September witnessed the deadly Dengue virus outbreak, killing more than hundreds of people in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, including children prompting authorities to undertake a drive to eradicate the problematic mosquito breeding sites.Despite intensive fogging and attempts to drain stagnant water and stop the spread of vector-borne diseases, the deaths have continued. The death toll on Sunday rose to 114, including 88 youngsters, after four more deaths in the last 24 hours.

The spread of the vector-borne disease has left citizens in complete devastation. There have been several incidents that occurred in Firozabad, Western UP where people are desperate to save their loved ones. A video went viral on Monday which showed a helpless father carrying his child to the hospital. The video brought tears in the eyes of the people around the country who are now demanding for immediate measures that can help to provide sufficient treatment for people who are in need ,and adopt effective measures to bring the situation under control.

A woman flung herself in front of a car of a senior government official, who was conducting an inspection on Monday evening, as her 11-year-old sister was on the verge of dying due to dengue at a government-run hospital in Firozabad. It was also claimed that the hospital does not have adequate treatment facilities or amenities. Dinesh Kumar Premi, the chief medical officer in Firozabad, told Reuters that 58 people have died in his district alone, out of which many were children.

According to health department sources, at least 12,000 individuals in Firozabad are now bedridden due to a viral fever that has gripped the district. The toll rose to 114, including 88 youngsters, after four more deaths in the last 24 hours. The spread of the vector-borne disease has left citizens in complete devastation. There have been several incidents in Firozabad where family members have taken desperate measures to bring attention to government inaction. CM Yogi Adityanath and his government, who have previously been chastised for their handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, are now facing even more criticism for the current dengue issue, with many even accusing medical professionals of inadequate treatment and extortion. Apart from Firozabad, other districts in Uttar Pradesh, such as Mathura and Kanpur, have also recorded alarmingly high dengue fever incidences.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 04:43 PM IST