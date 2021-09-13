e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 04:30 PM IST

As Madhya Pradesh dengue cases rise to 2,570, government to start campaign to curb spread

A government release issued on Monday said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked people to cooperate with efforts under the 'Dengue Se Jung Janta Ke Sang' campaign to curb the spread of the disease.
PTI
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government will launch an anti-dengue campaign from Wednesday after Jabalpur district reported 150 fresh cases of the mosquito-borne infection and one death from it in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally of patients in the state to 2,570 since January 1 this year, an official said.

A government release issued on Monday said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked people to cooperate with efforts under the 'Dengue Se Jung Janta Ke Sang' campaign to curb the spread of the disease.

The CM also asked people to clear water within seven days to ensure dengue causing larvae don't thrive in it or in the vicinity.

The release said a 30-minute slot from 10 am to 10:30 am on September 15 will be kept aside for the anti-dengue campaign.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 04:30 PM IST
