As Madhya Pradesh dengue cases rise to 2,570, government to start campaign to curb spread

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government will launch an anti-dengue campaign from Wednesday after Jabalpur district reported 150 fresh cases of the mosquito-borne infection and one death from it in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally of patients in the state to 2,570 since January 1 this year, an official said.

A government release issued on Monday said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked people to cooperate with efforts under the 'Dengue Se Jung Janta Ke Sang' campaign to curb the spread of the disease.

The CM also asked people to clear water within seven days to ensure dengue causing larvae don't thrive in it or in the vicinity.

The release said a 30-minute slot from 10 am to 10:30 am on September 15 will be kept aside for the anti-dengue campaign.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 04:30 PM IST