e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Bhupendra Patel sworn-in as new Chief Minister of GujaratIndia reports 27,254 new COVID-19 cases, 37,687 recoveries and 219 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 01:43 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Heavy rain lashes City of Lakes; Met issues heavy rainfall warning for several district in Vindhya and Mahakaushal regions

It is expected to move in the West Northwest direction across Odisha and Chhattisgarh towards Madhya Pradesh bringing rain in Vindhya and Mahakaushal regions in next 24 hours.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo

Representative Photo

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A brief spell of heavy rain lashed the state capital on Monday noon. Meteorological department has attributed the brief spell of rain to depression over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast which has intensified into a deep depression.

It is expected to move in the West Northwest direction across Odisha and Chhattisgarh towards Madhya Pradesh bringing rain in Vindya and Mahakaushal regions in next 24 hours.

Besides, the low-pressure area is now over the South Gujarat region and associated cyclonic circulation. Monsoon trough is passing through the center of low-pressure area over South Gujarat, Khandwa and Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh, Sambalpur in Odisha. This trough is responsible for the rain in entire Madhya Pradesh, said met department officials.

In the last 24 hours, Monsoon was vigorous over Odisha as a moderate to heavy with one or two heavy spells of rain occurred over Odisha. Active monsoon conditions were witnessed over Gujarat and Konkan and Goa as light to moderate rain with few heavy to very heavy spells.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: 10-month residential course for tribal youths aimed to preserve traditional knowledge begins
Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 01:43 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal