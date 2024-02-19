ARC's Jai Sabharwal Clinches Two Gold Medals At National Equestrian Championship

Young Jai Singh Sabharwal from Amateur Riders Club (ARC) created a sensation of sorts clinching two gold medals at the National Equestrian Championship (NEC) held recently in Bengaluru's Embassy International Riding School.

The 14-year-old's feat came in the Grade III Individual Category of Show Jumping with zero penalties and in the Six bar Nationals (Seniors), while riding on 'Carna De La Bryere'.

It was a creditable achievement from the young lad from Ascend School and he was overjoyed with his performance.

"I feel proud of myself. I feel thankful and grateful to get the opportunity to compete and ride at this level,'' Jai said.

Jai felt the key to his success was looking after his horse and working hard and practising a lot.

" Looking after our horses correctly and to answer your question. Hardwork is key to success because you can be talented but you still need to work hard."

The ARC rider has been in prolific form in the last two months as he claimed five gold medals at various national and international shows.

He has clinched the gold medals in 100 cm Nationals (Seniors) at NEC Prelims, 110 cm at FEI International Show, CSI 1, 120cm FEI International Show, CSI 1.

The other two events being the 120cm Nationals (Seniors), NEC Grade III and gold in Six bar @1m70 National (Seniors) NEC.

Jai has also won two gold medals at regional shows in Delhi and Bengaluru.

The youngster is now looking forward to his upcoming events.

" I'm preparing to compete internationally and can’t wait to represent our country in world events."

Jai's training comprises sessions with his trainers at the ARC and online lessons with his trainer from Belgium.

"I spend a lot of time working on the basics of riding using poles on the ground instead of fences,'' he added.

Jai is of the opinion that his achievement at the NEC has spurred him to work harder.

"It has given me confidence to work even harder. And work towards the opportunity to represent my country in the future."