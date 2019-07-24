Today's Latest News! Karnataka crisis: We will pass appropriate orders & dispose of petition with respect to Karnataka floor test, says SC

Karnataka crisis: We will pass appropriate orders & dispose of petition with respect to Karnataka floor test, says SC
Karnataka rebel MLAs case in SC: Supreme Court today said, "We will pass appropriate orders & dispose of the petition with respect to Karnataka floor test, but only in presence of Mukul Rohatgi (rebel MLAs' lawyer) & Abhishek Manu Singhvi (Congress lawyer)."
(Source ANI)
Oppn MPs continue to protest in LS seeking a reply from PM in Parliament on statement of Trump on Kashmir
Delhi: Opposition MPs continue to protest in Lok Sabha seeking a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on statement of US President Donald Trump on Kashmir.
(Source ANI)
SC issues notice to Centre, 5 states, & CBI on PIL against 'illegal sand mining across the country'
Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, 5 states, & CBI on a PIL against 'illegal sand mining across the country'.SC directed Centre to not grant any environmental clearance for sand mining projects without taking into account cumulative impact of sand mining in entire area/region
(Source ANI)
Rajasthan: 2 French tourists injured after their bike was hit by State bus, injured admitted to hospital
Rajasthan: 2 French tourists injured after their bike was hit by Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) bus. Injured admitted to hospital. KM Meena,SP Sirohi, says, “The french tourists were going to Udaipur. They've received minor injuries.Treatment underway.“
(Source ANI)
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha seeking 'clarification from Prime Minister on statement of US President Trump that PM Modi had asked Trump to mediate in Kashmir issue'
(Source ANI)
