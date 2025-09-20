'I Wish You'd Speak More Clearly': Did Donald Trump School An Indian Journalist About Her Accent? Watch VIDEO

Donald Trump | X/@TimesAlgebraIND

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Friday signed a proclamation mandating a USD 100,000 (approximately ₹90 lakh) annual fee for all H-1B visa holders. A clip from his media briefing has gone viral on social media, showing the President visibly frustrated with a female reporter’s accent.

Posts on a micro-blogging platform claim that the journalist was of Indian origin. However, FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of these claims.

During the briefing, the journalist asked Trump about his new plan to impose a $100,000 fee on H-1B visas. She questioned whether it was aimed at "big tech" companies.

Unable to understand the reporter, Trump responded, “I wish you'd speak more clearly, I really do. Give it to me again.”

When the journalist repeated the question, Trump still appeared confused. “Big tax? What?”

At that point, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who was standing next to the President, had to step in and clarify: “Big Tech. Big tech companies.”

A similar incident occurred during Donald Trump's joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February, during PM Modi's visit to the United States.

An Indian journalist attempted to ask a question when Trump interrupted, saying he couldn’t understand a word.

According to the media reports, from Sunday (September 21, 12:01 am EDT/9:30 am IST), H-1B employees, including existing holders, will be denied entry into the US unless their employers pay the fee.



The new rule applies to both fresh H-1B applications and extensions, with companies required to pay USD 100,000 upfront for processing and an additional USD 100,000 every year to maintain the visa.

The move, seen as a disruptive policy shift, is expected to heavily impact Indian IT professionals and outsourcing firms who form the majority of H-1B beneficiaries.