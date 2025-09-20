Don't Leave America! Microsoft, JP Morgan, Amazon, IBM, and Apple Caution H1B & H4 Techies

Travel Advisory | Image generated in assistance with Grok AI

American technology companies have reportedly started rolling out ultimatums and advisories to their staffers to head back home as early as possible. Notifications issued by leading American companies such as Microsoft, Amazon are already circulating in public domain.

On Saturday, a league of technology companies such as Apple, Oracle, and JP Morgan were reported as having issued out such advisories.

An email reportedly sent from the HR team of Amazon Inc reads, "If you have an H1B status and are in the US, stay in the country for now. Amazon recommends H1-B and H-4 visa holders to return to the US before 12:00 AM EDT Sept 21."

Meanwhile, JP Morgan too had been reported as issuing a similar advisory. The one from JP Morgan read, "JPMorgan has asked H1-B visa holders currently outside the United States to return before 12:01am ET on September 21, following a new directive from President Donald Trump that requires companies to pay an annual fee of $100,000 for each H-1B worker."

A LinkedIn user posted that Microsoft had sent internal memos cautioning employees outside of the US to head back home within a "stipulated time". The memo advised employees to "remain in the US for the foreseeable future to avoid being denied re-entry"

The FPJ Desk received this letter, however we have been unable to ascertain its originality.

On X, H1B visa is the most widely discussed topic. And, an X user discussed that the proclamation affected all H1B visas - new and existing (both).

With this travel ban, H1B's basically cannot leave and re-enter the country.



This combined with "you can only get a stamp outside the country" effectively ends the h1b program.



GG the entire visa program is done and this affects all H1Bs, new and existing. #h1bvisa #h1b pic.twitter.com/1X6Bq2lWdD — GaylordCapital (@GaylordCapital) September 20, 2025

Amid all the confusion, there have been murmurs of a possibility of courts stepping in to strike down the H1B proclamation. In August this year, a US Federal courts had called tariffs "unconstitutional" however even the court allowed the tariffs to continue before the President himself set a deadline to it.