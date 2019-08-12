Latest News! Visakhapatnam: Fire breaks in Offshore Support Vessel ; 28 rescued, 1 missing

Visakhapatnam: Fire breaks in Offshore Support Vessel ; 28 rescued, 1 missing
Visakhapatnam: At 11:30 am today, 29 crew members of Offshore Support Vessel Coastal Jaguar jumped into water after a fire engulfed the vessel. 28 rescued by Indian Coast Guard. Search for 1 missing crew underway. Exact cause of fire yet to be ascertained.
(Source: ANI)
Former PM & JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda has written to PM Narendra Modi on Karnataka flood situation
Requests him to notify the natural disaster as natural calamity and release Rs 5000 Crore as interim relief.
Source: ANI
Delhi: Wrestler Babita Phogat and her father Mahavir Singh Phogat join Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. ANI
RIL Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani: Responding to the call of PM Narendra Modi Ji.
We stand committed to the needs of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. You will see several announcements for the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in the coming day.
Source: ANI
RIL Chairman&MD,Mukesh Ambani: 80% cost of running a start-up goes towards cloud&connectivity infrastructure.
Jio is ready to take away that cost by making cloud and connectivity infrastructure absolutely free for start-ups. Our intention is to start this service from 1 Jan, 2020
Source: ANI
Jio enters into a long-term alliance with Microsoft to accelerate digital transformation of India, launch new cloud data centres: Ambani. Source: PTI
Voice calls from Jio Fibre fixed line phones to anywhere in the country will be free for life: Mukesh Ambani. Source: PTI
Jio Fibre will offer internet speeds of 100 mbps, going up to 1,000 mbps; to be priced at Rs 700 to Rs 10,000 a month: Mukesh Ambani. Source: PTI
Ambani announces Internet of Things for entire country, home and enterprise broadband, broadband for SME. Source: PTI
Investment cycle of Reliance Jio is complete; about Rs 3.5 lakh cr invested in high-speed 4G network: Ambani Source: PTI
Saudi Aramco to take 20 pc stake in Reliance's oil-to-chemical business for an enterprise value of USD 75 bn: Mukesh Ambani. Source: PTI
Saudi Aramco to supply 500,000 barrels per day of crude oil to Reliance refineries after taking stake: Ambani.... Source: PTI
Reliance to get Rs 7,000 cr by selling 49 pc stake in its fuel retail business to BP: Mukesh Ambani. Source: PTI
Slowdown in some sectors of economy temporary; see India growing into a USD 10 trillion economy by 2030: Ambani. Source: PTI
RIL Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani
Delighted to announce the biggest foreign investment in the history of Reliance- Saudi Aramco and Reliance have agreed to form a long-term partnership in our Oil to Chemicals (O2C) division.
Source: ANI
Live via ANI FB: 42nd Annual General Meeting (Post-IPO) of Reliance Industries Ltd, in Mumbai..... ANI
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)