'Afraid of truth': Rahul slams Modi govt for sidelining Indira Gandhi during Vijay Diwas celebrations

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a dig at Modi government for sidelining Indira Gandhi during the Vijay Diwas celebrations held in Delhi at National War Memorial.

Addressing a rally in Dehradun, the Wayanad MP said "Today a function was held in Delhi regarding the Bangladesh war. There was no mention of Indira Gandhi in that function. The woman who took 32 bullets for this country, her name was not there in the invitation because this govt is afraid of the truth."





With this rally, Rahul launched his party's election campaign in Uttarakhand on an emotional note, saying like many families in the state, his family too made sacrifices for the country.

That is my relationship with the state, he said during a rally at Parade Ground here on the 50th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 War.

"The way thousands of families in Uttarakhand lose their kin battling for the country's honour, My family too has made sacrifices. This is my relationship with Uttarakhand," he said.

The Congress leader added that India won the 1971 War because it was "united" then.

Rahul Gandhi is in Dehradun also as a part of the year-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971.

Rahul on Thursday will also honour ex-servicemen for their contribution to the country, according to an earlier statement by Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal.

Rahul's rally comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election event in Dehradun. PM Modi has already visited Uttarakhand three times in recent months, and addressed a poll rally at the Parade Ground in Dehradun on December 4.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 03:54 PM IST