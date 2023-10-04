Accurate Springs Classical FIDE Rating Chess Tournament: Five In Joint Lead After Fifth Round

Five players are in joint lead after five rounds with an all win record after Round five, setting up an exciting finish to the Accurate Springs Classical FIDE Rating Chess Tournament, organised by Indian Chess School at the Russian Centre for Science and Culture.



The leaders are International Master Vikramaditya Kulkarni, 2nd seed Amardeep Bartakke, 4th seed Arnav Kherdekar & lower rated Piyush Narsikar & Kavin Vijaykumar.



On the top board, Vikramaditya Kulkarni wriggled out of a losingt position against Om Gada due to the latter blundering a crucial position. In a Queen Pawn irregular opening Om was totally winning. However, a mistake by Om allowed Vikramaditya to inflict a checkmate.



On board 2, Amardeep Bartakke made short work of Sudeep Pillai in just 25 moves of the symmetrical queen pawn opening.



On Board 3 Piyush Narsikar scored an upset win over Yash Kapadi in 37 moves from the white side of Philidor Defense while the winning spree of Chris Isaiah was halted by Arnav Kherdekar, playing the Black side of a Sicilian Defense, in 33 moves.



Key results of Round 5:

Om Gada (4) lost to Vikramaditya Kulkarni (5)

Amardeep Bartakke (5) beat Sudeep Pillai (4)

Piyush Narsikar (5) beat Yash Kapadi (4)

Isaiah Nazareth (4) lost to Arnav Kherdekar (5)

Deepak Soni (3.5) lost to Kavin Vijayakumar 5)

Advay Arora (3.5) lost to Pratik Shenvi (4.5)

Kshaunish Jaiswal (3.5) lost to Ram Parab (4.5)

Saarth Bhosale (3.5) lost to Daksh Jagesia (4)

Naga, Sai Karanam (4) beat P Pragadesh (3)

Shravana Agraval (3) lost to Amey Dandekar (4)