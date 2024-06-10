9th Seven Services Swimming Competition: Impressive Swaraa Clinches Seven Gold Medals

Young 9-year-old Swaraa Shirke created a big splash by bagging a rich haul of seven gold medals and one silver medal in the 9th Seven Services Swimming competition, organised by the S.C.N. Sports Club at the swimming pool, Kandivali on Sunday.

The young Swaraa, a fourth class student of St. John’s High School (ICSE), Borivali for her impressive and outstanding overall performances also won the individual Best Girl Championship.

In the Girls 8-12 age group competition, Swaraa bagged two gold medals winning the 50 meters freestyle and 50 meters backstroke events and a silver in 50 meters breaststrokes.

However, she did exceptionally better in the higher age (12-16 years) category as she dominated the pool, winning five more gold medals. Her gold medal winning efforts came in the 50 meters freestyle, 100 meters medley, 50 meters breaststrokes, 50 meters backstrokes and 50 meters butterfly stroke respectively. This was indeed a big achievement for this nine-year-old girl.

Swaraa, who opted for swimming as her sports activity in school from 2022, recently joined the Swimming Camp at S.C.N. Sports Club under the guidance of B.S. Magdum (Ex- Navy) National Swimming Coach and she showed tremendous improvement, with excellence in all types of strokes.

A total of over 70 children from Goregaon to Dahisar were seen competing for the top honours in this swimming meet for boys and girls in two age groups (8-12 years & 12 to 16 years) in eight different categories.