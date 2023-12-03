78th CCI-Western India Slam Squash Championship 2023: Anahat Singh Favourite To Win Women’s & Girls’ U-19 Crowns

Delhi’s 15-year-old Anahat Singh is a firm favourite to win both the women’s and girls’ under-19 title in the 78th CCI-Western India Slam Squash Championship 2023, organized by the Cricket Club of India (CCI) under the auspices of the SRFI (Squash Rackets Federation of India) and which is set to commence at the CCI squash courts from Monday.

Anahat, who last week won the women’s crown in the recently concluded National Squash championship, occupies the number one seeding in both the events. Maharashtra Janet Vidhi is seeded second in the women’s competition while the joint third and fourth seeds are Chanidgarh’s Ananya Pandey and Maharashtra’s Nirupama Dubey.

Maharashtra challengers Suraj Chand and Veer Chotrani are the number one and number two seeds respectively in the men’s event, while Tamil Nadu’s Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu and Rahul Baitha of Maharashtra are the joint third and fourth seeds.

The second seed in the girls’ under-19 draw is Nirupama Dubey of Maharashtra, while Tamil Nadu’s M. Amritha Rajalakshmi and Reiva Nimbalkar of Maharashtra are the joint third and fourth seeds.

The seedings – Girls’ U-19: 1. Anahat Singh (DL), 2. Nirupama Dubey (MH), 3/4. M Amritha Rajalakshmi (TN), 3/4. Reiva Nimbalkar (MH), 5/8. Khushi Jaspal (MH), 5/8. Perina Sharma (DL), 5/8. Dhritih Kandpal (GJ), 5/8. Yashvi Lakhwani (MP).

Boys’ U-19: 1. Yuvraj Wadhwani (MH), 2. Ayaan Vaziralli (MH), 3/4. Sandhesh Pr (TN), 3/4. Rajasmin Sharma (UP), 5/8. Siddhant Rewari (MH), 5/8. Avalokit Singh (RJ), 5/8. Arjun Somani (MH), 5/8. Arush Chatterjee (DL).

Women: 1. Anahat Singh (DL), 2. Janet Vidhi (MH), 3/4. Ananya Pandey (CG), 3/4. Nirupama Dubey (MH), 5/8. Diya Yadav (USA), 5/8. Mehak Gupta (MH), 5/8. Reiva Nimbalkar (MH), 5/8. Chhavi Saran (RJ).

Men: 1. Suraj Chand (MH), 2. Veer Chotrani (MH), 3/4. Rahul Baitha (MH), 3/4. Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu (TN), 5/8. Om Semwal (MH), 5/8. Jaideep Singh Sethi (UP), 5/8. Vaibhav Chauhan (SR), 5/8. Avinash Sahani (MH).