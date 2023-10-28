 5-A-Side Rink Football Tournament: St. Joseph’s Overcome Our Lady of Fatima 3-2
5-A-Side Rink Football Tournament: St. Joseph’s Overcome Our Lady of Fatima 3-2

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 11:18 PM IST
St. Joseph’s ‘B’ (Juhu) snatched a narrow 3-2 win against Our Lady of Fatima (Vasai) in an exciting Men’s Open quarter-final match of the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana organized 5-a-side Rink football tournament, played under floodlights at the gymkhana’s tennis courts. Strikers Manoj Updhayay, Joywin Vasaikar and Nickel D’Souza scored for the Juhu outfit, while the Vasai team scored through Alistar Sequeira and Seaon D’Souza.

In another last eight round match, St. Blaise ‘A’ (Amboli) riding on the brilliance of Egan Fernandes who scored two goals went on to blank Our Lady of Lourdes ‘B’ (Malad) by a comfortable 4-0 margin. Jayesh Sutar and Sagar Singh scored the other two goals for the winning side.

Results – Men’s Open (quarter-finals): St. Joseph’s ‘B’ (Juhu) 3 (Manoj Updhayay, Joywin Vasaikar, Nickel D’Souza) beat Our Lady of Fatima (Vasai) 2 (Alistar Sequeira, Seaon D’Souza).

St. Blaise ‘A’ (Amboli) 4 (Egan Fernandes 2, Jayesh Sutar, Sagar Singh) beat Our Lady of Lourdes ‘B’ (Malad) 0.

