 44th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Annual Rink Football: Namishka Shetty Slams Brace As MYJ Blue Win Comfortably
Haridev PushparajUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 08:08 PM IST
article-image

Striker Namishka Shetty was in good form and scored two goals in leading MYJ Blue to a fluent 3-0 win against D’Souza Football Academy in a Women’s Open match of the 44th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Annual Rink Football Tournament 2024, played under floodlights at the WCG courts.

MYJ Blue were a superior lot and dominated the match throughout and besides Shetty’s twin strikes Ritu Walmiki netted the third goal to complete the win.

In another match, Young Guns ‘A’ proved too hot to handle for Fast Football Academy and charged to a comfortable 3-0 win. Anubhuti Pathak, Suruchi Mistry and Trevina Fernandes scored a goal each to secure the win.

Results – Women’s Open: MYJ Blue 3 (Namishka Shetty 2, Ritu Walmiki) beat D’Souza FA 0.

Young Guns ‘A’ 3 (Anubhuti Pathak, Suruchi Mistry, Trevina Fernandes) beat Fast Football Academy 0.    

