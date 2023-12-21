 360 One Wealth Junior Grand Prix: Mukul Rane Shocks Eighth Seed Purvaan Shah
FPJ Web Desk Updated: Thursday, December 21, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
In a surprising upset, unrated  Mukul Rane emerged victorious against 8th seeded Purvaan Shah (ELO 1300), in the 2nd round, propelling himself into the top ranks alongside the elite seeded players in the Rs 2.5 lakh prize money 360 One Wealth Junior Grand Prix, organised by Indian Chess School at the Russian Centre for Science & Culture.

Playing with white pieces, Mukul initiated the Max Lange attack against Purvaan in the symmetrical king-pawn opening. Both players demonstrated proficiency in this theoretical line, and soon Purvaan not only achieved parity but also gained an advantage in material. Nevertheless, his eagerness to secure an extra pawn proved to be his undoing, as he overlooked a back-rank checkmate, squandering the fruits of his earlier efforts.

In a brief but noteworthy result, Kiyan Sanghavi extended his positive streak by securing a draw against Shravana Agarwal while playing from the black side in the London system opening.

Seeded players won their second round matches without much ado, preparing for tougher challenges with five rounds to go.

