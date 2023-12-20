360 One Wealth Grand Prix Chess: Rated Players Struggle

Unrated players kicked off the second leg of the 360 One Wealth Grand Prix Chess Series for under-15s with a bang at the Russian Centre for Science & Culture, hosted by the Indian Chess School.

Leading the charge was Kiyan Sanghavi, claiming a victory over the 10th-seeded Yamini Sriram (ELO 1258).

Following suit, Maahir Hardasani and Mukul Rane secured wins against Aariv Prabhakar (ELO 1209) and Devansh Gupta (ELO 1193), respectively.

Adding a twist to the narrative, Aarav Kapoor and Manthan Kothari held their ground, securing draws against their rated opponents, Samvid Pasbola and Naksh Malik.

Meanwhile, the tournament's top-seeded players, Guru Prakash, Darsh Shetty, and Atharv Soni, comfortably secured victories to advance to the next stage.

In a nod to exceptional performance, Grandmaster Pravin Thipsay's panel recognized 8-year-old Arjun Singh for his stellar victory over Kavya Patil, awarding him the traditional 'Best Game' of the day.

Results

Guru Prakash (1) bt Chavan Vallabh (0), Daiwik Jain (0) lost to Darsh Shetty (1), S Atharv (1) bt Dey Siddharth (0), Druhi Dave (0) lost to Prathamesh Gawade (1), Ishaan Tendolkar (1) bt Haryansh Trivedi (0), Jain Sahil (0) lost to Kush Agarwal (1), Shah Purvaan (1) bt Jainiah Pomal (0), Kapoor Aarav (.5) drew Pasbola Samvid (.5), Arjun Singh (1) bt Kavya Patil (0), Kiyan Sanghavi (1) bt Yamini Sriram (0)