
360 One Wealth Grand Prix Chess Series: Vikramaditya Kulkarni And Guru Prakash Progress To Summit Clash

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 17, 2024, 05:45 PM IST
article-image

Vikramaditya Kulkarni, champion of the third series, and Guru Prakash, victor of the second series, have advanced to the summit clash of the Rs 2.50 lakh prize money 360 One Wealth Grand Prix Chess Series, organised by Indian Chess School.

On the top board, IM Vikramaditya secured a victory over Sanjeev Mishra, while Guru Prakash triumphed over Arvind Iyer, achieving an impressive 5.5/6 record to lead the field of 101 players.

A group of six players including Atharv Soni, Arnav Koli, Ram Vishal Parab, Mihir Shah, Arjun Singh, and Vivek Jadhav are closely trailing the leaders with a score of 5/6. They maintain an outside chance of clinching the event on a tie-break scenario if the final encounter between the leaders concludes in a draw.

Results (Rd-6): IM Vikramaditya (5½) bt M Sanjeev (4½), G Prakash (5½) bt I Arvind (4½), A Koli (5) drew S Mihir (5), R Parab (5) bt M Dhruv (4), V Rao (4) lost to S Atharv (5), A Singh (5) bt P Samvid (4), V Jadhav (5) bt Pranamya S (4), B Yohan (4½) bt M Parle (3½), K Yash (4½) bt S Vaidya (3½), I Nazareth (4½) bt Y Patel (3½)

