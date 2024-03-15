360 One Wealth Grand Prix Chess Series: Vikramaditya Kulkarni Held To A Draw By Mihir Shah In Fourth Round

International Master and former National 'B' champion, Vikramaditya Kulkarni, suffered a hiccup in a tough match as he was held to a draw by Mihir Shah (ELO 1764) in round 4 of the Rs 2.5 lakh 360 One Wealth Grand Prix Chess Series 4, organised by Indian Chess School at the Russian Centre for Science and Culture.

Similar upsets unfolded on boards 2 and 4, where Arvind Iyer and Yohan Boricha were both held to draws by Yash Kapadi and Ishan Roy respectively. The string of draws was finally broken by Guru Prakash and Arnav Koli, who both secured victories over their respective opponents, propelling them to the top of the standings with a perfect score. Following closely behind the leaders are eight players, all with a score of 3.5. This group includes Vikramaditya, Arvind Iyer, Yohan Boriha, Sanjeev Mishra, Yash Kapadi, and Ishan Roy.



Key Results of Round-4



IM Kulkarni V (3½) drew Shah Mihir (3½)

Kapadi Yash (3½) drew Iyer Arvind (3½)

Soni Deepak (3) lost to Arnav Koli (4)

Boricha Yohan (3½) drew Ishan Roy (3½)

Vivek Jadhav (3) lost to Guru Prakash (4)

Gangan Vihang (2½) lost to Mishra Sanjeev (3½)

Isaiah Chris (2½) lost to Milind Parle (3½)

Sunil Vaidya (2½) lost to Soni Atharv (3)