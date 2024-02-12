360 One Wealth All India Grand Prix Series: IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni Defeats Sanjeev Mishra To Clinch Title

International Master Vikramaditya Kulkarni emerged champion by defeating overnight leader, Sanjeev Mishra, in the final round of the Ra 2.5 lakh prize money 3rd leg of the 360 One Wealth All India Grand Prix Series, organised by Indian Chess School.

Sanjeev Mishra, boasting an unbeaten streak of six consecutive wins, would have secured his first major title with a draw.

Sanjeev initially demonstrated a strong performance in the game, swiftly equalizing from the black side of the Ruy Lopez opening. With solid play, he navigated towards a comfortable endgame, where a draw seemed imminent. However, unable to withstand the immense pressure exerted by Vikramaditya Kulkarni, Sanjeev faltered on move 43, committing a crucial error that ultimately cost him the game and the coveted crown.

Mishra's defeat proved to be a profound heartbreak, relegating him to 3rd place due to an inferior tie-break score compared to Arnav Koli, who secured victory in his last-round encounter against Sohum Pawar.

Vikramaditya secured the prestigious 1st prize of Rs.50,000 along with the glittering 360 One Wealth trophy. Koli and Mishra were awarded Rs.30,000 and Rs.25,000, respectively, for securing 2nd and 3rd place in the tournament.

Yuti Mayur Patel secured the coveted best female prize, while Shravn Balram and Triaash Doshi received the best un-rated and best ICS player's awards, each valued at Rs.5,000.

1 IM Kulkarni V ₹ 50,000.00

2 Arnav Koli ₹ 30,000.00

3 Mishra Sanjeev ₹ 25,000.00

4 Bartakke A ₹ 20,000.00

5 Kapadi Yash ₹ 15,000.00

6 Raghav S ₹ 10,000.00

7 Kherdekar Arnav ₹ 10,000.00

8 Kush Agarwal ₹ 10,000.00

9 Soni Deepak ₹ 10,000.00

10 Sunil Vaidya ₹ 10,000.00

11 Devesh Ambre ₹ 5,000.00

12 Ishaan T ₹ 5,000.00

13 Muthe Dhruv ₹ 5,000.00

14 Miranka Trishad ₹ 5,000.00

15 Iyer Vivek ₹ 5,000.00

BEST UN-RATED PLAYERS Prize

1 Shravan Balram ₹ 5,000.00

2 Naik Mihir ₹ 4,000.00

3 Pawar Swayam ₹ 3,000.00

BEST FEMALE PLAYERS Prize

1 Yuti Patel ₹ 5,000.00

2 Mayanka Rana ₹ 4,000.00

3 Aashvi Agarwal ₹ 3,000.00

BEST ICS PLAYER Prize

1 Doshi Triaansh ₹ 5,000.00

BEST UNDER-10 PLAYERS (BOYS)

1 Vihaan Rao

2 Reyaansh Venkat

3 Jha Mayan

BEST UNDER-09 PLAYERS (BOYS)

1 Hitansh Gohil

2 Neev Bafna

3 Viaan Kamdar

BEST UNDER-07 PLAYERS (BOYS)

1 Abhinandan Arikrishnan

2 Dhiwansh Bafna

3 Pinge Kabir

BEST UNDER-09 GIRL PLAYER

1 Karthik Uthaara

BEST UNDER-08 GIRL PLAYER

1 Bang Nitya