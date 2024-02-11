All India Grand Prix Chess Series: Sanjeev Mishra Takes Sole Lead After Beating Arnav Kohli

Seventh seed Sanjeev Mishra defeated overnight co-leader Arnav Kohli for his sixth consecutive victory, propelling him to the top of the standings in the 360 One Wealth All India Grand Prix Chess Series, organised by Indian Chess School.

In the top board encounter, Mishra employed the London system but the young Arnav proved adept at effectively neutralising Mishra's initial advantage and even gaining the upper hand in the middlegame stage. However, a critical error on move 26 proved to be decisive as it allowed Mishra to open up the lines for his major pieces, ultimately leading to his victory on move 37.

Following closely behind Sanjeev Mishra is the top-seeded International Master, Vikramaditya Kulkarni, who secured his fourth consecutive win by defeating 6th seeded Arnav Kherdekar. Kulkarni's victory sets the stage for a summit clash with Sanjeev Mishra in the final round on Monday.

Following Vikramaditya Kulkarni in third place is a group of six players, comprising Amardeep Bartakke, Arnav Koli, Yash Kapadi, Sohum Pawar, Deepak Soni, and Dhruv Muthe.

Key Results of Round 6:

Mishra Sanjeev (6) bt (5) Arnav Koli, IM Kulkarni V (5½) bt (4½) K Arnav, D Punit (4) lost to (5) B Amardeep, K Yash (5) bt (4) M Trishad, S Deepak (5) bt (4) Iyer Vivek, J Bharggav (4) lost to (5) P Sohum, S Vaidya (4) lost to (5) M Dhruv, S Balram (4) lost to (4½) R Srivathsav, R Venkat (4½) bt (3½) J Abhijit, K Agarwal (4½) bt (3½) A Shravana, M Rane (3½) lost to (4½) I Tendolkar, A Thatte (4½) bt (3½) T More, V Rao (4) drew (4) D Ambre.