 2024 Volvo Bombay Gymkhana Arena Polo Championship: Polo Action Returns To Bombay Gymkhana After Almost 100 Years
Established in 1882, the Bombay Gymkhana Polo Challenge Cup witnessed its inaugural triumph by the Central India Horse team.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 09, 2024, 07:50 PM IST
Prepare for a historic spectacle as the Bombay Gymkhana proudly announces the revival of the 2024 Volvo Bombay Gymkhana Arena Polo Championship on Sunday, May 12, 2024, after nearly a century. This prestigious event returns to its revered turf, promising an unforgettable experience.

Established in 1882, the Bombay Gymkhana Polo Challenge Cup witnessed its inaugural triumph by the Central India Horse team. However, in 1885, the cup found its permanent abode with the Bombay Gymkhana polo team.

Sanjiv Saran Mehra, President of Bombay Gymkhana, shares, "In anticipation of our 150th-year celebrations in 2025, we're gearing up for a series of sporting extravaganzas. Among them, we're thrilled to resurrect the Bombay Polo Challenge Cup, a gem from our sporting legacy."

On Sunday, under the gleam of floodlights, two formidable teams, featuring players from the Amateur Riders Club, Mumbai, and the Artillery Corps, Nasik, will vie for victory and the coveted trophy.

Distinguished guests, including Lt. Gen. Arun Kumar Sahni, PVSM, UYSM, SM, VSM (Retd) Vice President, Indian Polo Association, and Mr. Suresh Tapuriah, Managing Trustee, Indian Polo Foundation, will grace the occasion alongside Mr. Sanjiv Saran Mehra, President, Bombay Gymkhana Limited, and esteemed members of both institutions.

This occasion marks a significant milestone for the city's social and sporting calendar, reuniting Army and civilian teams in the timeless game of Polo, reinstating its legacy at Bombay Gymkhana.

Founded in 1875, Bombay Gymkhana stands as India's premier club, boasting a rich heritage of sporting excellence. From hosting the first Cricket Test match in 1933 to nurturing Polo until the 1920s, this iconic venue resonates with history.

The club's trophy room treasures the iconic 'Bombay Polo Challenge Cup,' symbolising its glorious past. Originating in 1882, the cup's journey reflects the Gymkhana's dominance in the sport, spanning decades of prowess and camaraderie.

Join us for this momentous occasion, sponsored by 25 Residences, with IndusInd Bank as the Associate Sponsor and Longitude77 as the Celebration Partner. Let's celebrate the timeless spirit of polo and the enduring legacy of the Bombay Gymkhana.

