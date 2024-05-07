MCA Women’s Knockout Cricket Tournament: Shivani Lokhande's All-Round Show Helps DY Patil SA Defeat John Bright Cricket Club By 78 Runs

Cricket | File image

All-rounder Shivani Lokhande played a stellar role with bat and ball (unbeaten 35 runs and 5 wickets for 17) which inspired Dr. D.Y. Patil SA to record a 78-run victory against John Bright Cricket Club in a Group-A match of the MCA Women’s knockout cricket tournament, organized by the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the SRT ground, Kandivali on Monday.

Deciding to bat, D.Y. Patil SA amassed a challenging total of 157 for eight wickets in 35 overs. Shivani and Khushi Thakkar 49 runs boosted the innings. John Bright bowlers Siddhi Kamte two for 21 and Vaidehi Pofale two for 33 managed to get the wickets.

Later, Shivani tormented the John Bright batters and picked five wickets to dismiss them for a mere 79 runs all out in 23.1 overs and clinch a convincing win for her team.

Brief scores: Dr. D.Y. Patil SA 157 for 8, 35 overs (Khushi Thakkar 49, Shivani Lokhande 35*; Siddhi Kamte 2/21, Vaidehi Pofale 2/33) beat John Bright CC 79 all out, 23.1 overs (Shivani Lokhande 5/17). Result: D.Y. Patil SA won by 78 runs.

Dombivali CC 191 for 8, 33 overs (Lavanya Shetty 31, Preeti Chaudhary 30, Ishwari Khetri 25, Isha Mokashi 20; Mugdha Pisat 3/17, Ananya Pathari 2/20) beat Thane Friends Union 169 for 9, 32 overs (Ananya Pathri 35, Kashvi Hosalkar 29; Divya Jain 3/19, Sayli Bhalerao 3/24, Dhruva Kapadhe 2/26). Result: Dombivali CC won by 22 runs.