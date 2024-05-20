 Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani And Family Cast Votes In Lok Sabha Election 2024; Nita Ambani Urges Citizen Participation
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessReliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani And Family Cast Votes In Lok Sabha Election 2024; Nita Ambani Urges Citizen Participation

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani And Family Cast Votes In Lok Sabha Election 2024; Nita Ambani Urges Citizen Participation

In an interaction with the press, Nita Ambani emphasised the significance of participating in the electoral process.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, May 20, 2024, 05:30 PM IST
article-image
Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani And Family Cast Votes In Lok Sabha Election 2024 |

Amidst the fervor of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, accompanied by his wife and Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, along with their son, Akash Ambani arrived at Villa Theresa High School on Pedder Road to cast their votes.

Read Also
'Voting For Development': Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla & Daughter Ananya Cast...
article-image

In an interaction with the press, Nita Ambani emphasised the significance of participating in the electoral process, and said, "It is important as an Indian citizen to vote. It is our right and responsibility to vote. I urge everyone to go out and exercise their right to vote."

Voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 began today, May 20, with voters from 49 constituencies across six states and Union Territories participating.

Six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai are voting in the national election on Monday. These seats are Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South, and Mumbai South Central.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Plain Gold Jewellery Exports Skyrocket By 27.45% To USD 342.27 Million In April 2024

Plain Gold Jewellery Exports Skyrocket By 27.45% To USD 342.27 Million In April 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Former HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh Casts Vote, Raises Concerns Over Low...

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Former HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh Casts Vote, Raises Concerns Over Low...

NFRA Imposes ₹2.5 Cr Fine On Two Auditors In Reliance Commercial Finance Case

NFRA Imposes ₹2.5 Cr Fine On Two Auditors In Reliance Commercial Finance Case

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani And Family Cast Votes In Lok Sabha Election 2024; Nita Ambani Urges...

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani And Family Cast Votes In Lok Sabha Election 2024; Nita Ambani Urges...

'Voting For Development': Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla & Daughter Ananya Cast...

'Voting For Development': Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla & Daughter Ananya Cast...