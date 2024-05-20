Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani And Family Cast Votes In Lok Sabha Election 2024; Nita Ambani Urges Citizen Participation

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani And Family Cast Votes In Lok Sabha Election 2024 |

Amidst the fervor of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, accompanied by his wife and Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, along with their son, Akash Ambani arrived at Villa Theresa High School on Pedder Road to cast their votes.

#WATCH | Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani along with their son arrive at a voting centre in Mumbai to cast their vote for #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/R97TSDysam — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

In an interaction with the press, Nita Ambani emphasised the significance of participating in the electoral process, and said, "It is important as an Indian citizen to vote. It is our right and responsibility to vote. I urge everyone to go out and exercise their right to vote."

#WATCH | After casting her vote for #LokSabhaElections2024, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani says, "It is important as an Indian citizen to vote. It is our right & responsibility to vote. I urge everyone to go out and exercise their right to vote." https://t.co/ZHM0d6tsSv pic.twitter.com/LY19vjAIbR — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

Voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 began today, May 20, with voters from 49 constituencies across six states and Union Territories participating.

Six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai are voting in the national election on Monday. These seats are Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South, and Mumbai South Central.