'Voting For Development': Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla & Daughter Ananya Cast Votes In Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, accompanied by his daughter Ananya Birla, cast his vote today, May 20 at a polling booth in Peddar Road, Mumbai, during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Speaking to reporters gathered at the polling station, Birla said, "Anyone who thinks about the nation should come and vote. I am voting for development. My younger daughter, who is 19, has voted for the first time. I urge the voters to vote. It's very important."
Ananya Birla, Aditya Birla daughter, made a fervent appeal to fellow citizens after exercising her vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Following in her father's footsteps, Ananya emphasised the importance of voter participation in shaping the nation's future and said, "Vote, do your bit and make the country proud."
When asked what she kept in mind while voting, she added, "Going through the candidates, their educational qualifications, the types of economic policies they advocate, and what has been done in the past -what was promised versus what was actually accomplished."