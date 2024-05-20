'Ungali Karna Zaroori Hai...': Shaadi.com Founder Anupam Mittal Casts Vote In Lok Sabha Elections 2024; Shares Pic

Anupam Mittal |

Voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 began today, May 20, with voters from 49 constituencies across six states and Union Territories participating.

Anupam Mittal, a multimillionaire and the founder and CEO of People Group and Shaadi.com exercised his voting rights on Monday amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Mittal shared a photo of himself on the social media platform, showing his inked finger after casting his vote. He also added a caption, "Ungali karna zaroori hai, hak se karna."

Ungali karna zaroori hai, hak se karna 😉🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/5vzBLpvNz9 — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) May 20, 2024

Netizens Reaction

Mittal caption has sparked a flurry of humorous comments from netizens, with many joining in to react and respond with their own witty remarks.

An X user wrote, "Anupam Bhai kisko ungli kiya exit poll mein bol do."

"Vote dene ke liye, Ungali karna zoroori hai," added another user.

"Ungli galat government ki khilaaf karni chahiye,"

Anupam Bhai kisko ungli kiya exit poll mein bol do. — Jayjit Biswas (@jayjitbiswas) May 20, 2024

Shadi karwao fir do ungli se karenge — Few Seconds Later (@fewsecl8r) May 20, 2024

Dark humour dark context 😂 — Paras dixit (@ParasDixit1240) May 20, 2024

Mittal is well known as a judge on Shark Tank India, an Indian business reality TV series where entrepreneurs and startups from various sectors pitch their models to a panel of investors to secure investments.