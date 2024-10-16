 1st All India FIDE Rating Open Chess Tournament 2024: IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni And Arnav Kherdekar In Joint Lead At The Top
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnews1st All India FIDE Rating Open Chess Tournament 2024: IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni And Arnav Kherdekar In Joint Lead At The Top

1st All India FIDE Rating Open Chess Tournament 2024: IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni And Arnav Kherdekar In Joint Lead At The Top

The top-ranked Kulkarni (2185) playing with the black pieces opted for the Nizmo Indian Classic opening against Delhi’s Saikat Nath (1829) on the top board.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 08:03 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai challengers IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni and Arnav Kherdekar won their respective seventh-round matches and jointly share the lead at the top in the SMCA Chess School organized 1st All India FIDE Rating Open Chess Tournament 2024, played at the Russian House, Peddar Road, Mumbai, on Wednesday.

The top-ranked Kulkarni (2185) playing with the black pieces opted for the Nizmo Indian Classic opening against Delhi’s Saikat Nath (1829) on the top board. The Delhi player under pressure made a mistake on the 29th move and Kulkarni pounced on the opportunity to force the win.

Meanwhile, Kherdekar (1846) playing with white pieces, started with the Philidor defence opening against Yash Kapadi (1818) and was in control throughout on the third board. Black found the going tough and an error on the 47th move proved costly as Kherdekar went for the kill and closed out the win.

Pune’s contender Yash Watarkar (1963) was forced to share honours with Thane’s Arharv Soni (1968) in another seventh-round contest. Both Watarkar and Soni are jointly placed in the second position with five other players all with six points each.

FPJ Shorts
Deep Fake Scams: Maharashtra Cyber Police Issues Alert Cautioning Citizens AI Related Frauds
Deep Fake Scams: Maharashtra Cyber Police Issues Alert Cautioning Citizens AI Related Frauds
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Faces Setback As Senior Leader Javed Shroff Joins NCP Sharad Pawar Faction
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Faces Setback As Senior Leader Javed Shroff Joins NCP Sharad Pawar Faction
'Stop Shipping Monkeys For Deadly Experiments': PETA Protests Outside Ethiopian Airlines Office In Andheri; See Pics
'Stop Shipping Monkeys For Deadly Experiments': PETA Protests Outside Ethiopian Airlines Office In Andheri; See Pics
Social Isolation Deprives Older People Of Micro-Nutrients Like Vitamin C and B6
Social Isolation Deprives Older People Of Micro-Nutrients Like Vitamin C and B6
Read Also
SMCA 1st All India FIDE Rating Open Chess Tournament: Atharv Soni Registers Calculative Win And In...
article-image

Results – Top 10:  Round 7: AIM Saikat Nath (5.5) lost IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni (6.5) 0-1;

Atharv Soni (6) drew Yash Watarkar (6) 0.5-0.5;

Arnav Kherdekar (6.5) beat Yash Kapadi (5);

Udupi Acharya (5) lost Sanjeev Mishra (6);

Darsh Shetty (6) beat Atish Laddad (5) 1-0;

Deepak Soni (5) lost Guruprasad Kulkarni (6) 0-1;

Tarun N (5) lost Kshaunish Jaiswal (6) 0-1;

Shubh Patel (5) lost Kartik Kumbhar (6) 0-1;

Yuti Patel (6) beat Prisha Margai (5) 1-0;

Shraddha Padvekar (4.5) lost Om Gada (5.5) 0-1.

Read Also
1st All India FIDE Rating Open Chess Tournament: IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni In Joint Lead With Three...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bomb Threats To Flights: Civil Aviation Minister Says Mumbai Police Has Arrested A Minor Responsible...

Bomb Threats To Flights: Civil Aviation Minister Says Mumbai Police Has Arrested A Minor Responsible...

'SFJ Communicating With PM Trudeau's Office For Last 2-3 Years..': Khalistani Terrorist Pannun's...

'SFJ Communicating With PM Trudeau's Office For Last 2-3 Years..': Khalistani Terrorist Pannun's...

Madhya Pradesh: 17-Year-Old Forced To Lick Shoes, Thrashed; 4 Booked In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: 17-Year-Old Forced To Lick Shoes, Thrashed; 4 Booked In Chhatarpur

Bengaluru Rains: Video Shows Part Of Embankment Wall Collapsing At Construction Site In Manyata Tech...

Bengaluru Rains: Video Shows Part Of Embankment Wall Collapsing At Construction Site In Manyata Tech...

Mumbai's Iconic Rhythm House Located At Kala Ghoda Gets New Owner Under Insolvency Auction

Mumbai's Iconic Rhythm House Located At Kala Ghoda Gets New Owner Under Insolvency Auction