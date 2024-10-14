 1st All India FIDE Rating Open Chess Tournament: IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni In Joint Lead With Three Others
1st All India FIDE Rating Open Chess Tournament: IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni In Joint Lead With Three Others

On the first two boards of the fifth round, the top-ranked Kulkarni (2185) defeated Darsh Shetty (1798) on the top board, while Watarkar (1963) outwitted Palghar’s Deepak Soni (1750) on the second board to maintain the winning momentum.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 08:22 PM IST
article-image

IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni of Mumbai along with Yash Watarkar (Pune), Arnav Kherdekar (Mumbai), and AIM Saikat Nath (Delhi) with five points each share the lead at the top at the end of the fifth round of the SMCA Chess School organized 1st All India FIDE Rating Open Chess Tournament 2024, played at the Russian House, Peddar Road, Mumbai.



Kherdekar (1846) brushed aside the challenge from Delhi’s Tarun N. (1730) on the third board, while Saikat Nath (1829) also from Delhi tasted success defeating Karnataka’s Rajeev Rudra (1738) on the fourth board.

Results – Top-10: Round 4: IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni (4) beat Amey Dandekar (3) 1-0;

Yash Watarkar (4) beat Prisha Margaj (3) 1-0;

Atish Laddad (4) beat Sanjeev Mishra (3) 1-0;

Arnav Kherdekar (4) beat Udupi Acharya (3) 1-0;

Guruprasad Kulkarni (3) lost AIM Saikat Nath        (4) 0-1;

Anirudh Subramanian (3.5) drew Om Gada (3.5) 0.5-0.5;

Darsh Shetty (4) beat Kshaunish Jaiswal        (3) 1-0;

AIM Samarth Patodekar (3) lost Deepak Soni (4) 0-1;

Rajeev Rudra (4) beat Shraddha Padvekar       (3) 1-0;

Aditya Siddharth (3) lost Tarun N (4) 0-1.

Round 5: Darsh Shetty (4) lost IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni (5) 0-1;

Deepak Soni (4) lost Yash Watarkar (5) 0-1;

Tarun N (4) lost Arnav Kherdekar (5) 0-1;

AIM Saikat Nath (5) beat Rajeev Rudra (4) 1-0;

Atharv Soni (4.5) beat Atish Laddad (4) 1-0;

Om Gada (4.5) beat Shubham Baviskar (3.5) 1-0;

Anirudh Subramanian (4.5) beat Kush Agarwal      (3.5) 1-0;

Yuti Patel (4) drew Kartik (4) 0.5-0.5;

Palaash Mapara (4) drew Dhruv Muthe (4) 0.5-0.5;

Sanjeev Mishra (4) beat Hitansh Gohil (3).

