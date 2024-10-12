1st All India FIDE Rating Open Chess Tournament 2024: WCM Kriti Patel Records Second Win

WCM Kriti Patel (2 points) of Mumbai played a good tactical game to record her second win defeating citymate Devansh Nisar (1 point) in a second-round match of the 1st All India FIDE Rating Open Chess Tournament 2024, hosted by South Mumbai Chess School and played at the Russian House, Peddar Road, Mumbai, on Saturday.

The 18-year-old Kiriti, a student of SIES College, playing with white pieces started with the Albin Counter Gambit opening and won an early pawn. She maintained the advantage and exploited the situation and even though Devansh defended well she was in control. She finally went for the kill and checkmated Devansh on the 54th move to seal the win.

IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni (2 points) of Kolhapur, playing with white scored another impressive win defeating Kirti Suryarao (1 point) of Thane in another second round match on the top board.

AIM Saikat Nath (2 points) also tasted victory defeating Pragnay Singh (1 point) on the eighth board with black pieces.

Results – Top 10: IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni (2) beat Kirti Suryarao (1) 1-0;

Karan Dassani (1) lost Atharv Soni (2) 0-1;

Yash Watarkar (2) beat Medhansh Poojary (1) 1-0;

Naval Vora (1) lost Sanjeev Mishra (2) 0-1;

Arnav Kherdekar (2) beat Vihan Pandey (1) 1-0;

AIM Samarth Patodekar (2) beat Saurabh Kulkarni (1) 1-0;

WCM Kriti Patel (2) beat Devansh Nisar (1) 1-0;

Pragnay Singh (1) lost AIM Saikat Nath (2) 1-0;

Yash Kapadi (2) beat Mukul Rane (1) 1-0;

Neev Bafna (1) lost Om Gada (2) 0-1