13th Insurance Shield T20: Hosts Oriental Insurance Will Lock Horns With Dream Mills CC In Opening Game

Hosts Oriental Insurance Sports Club will meet Dream Mills Cricket Club in the opening Group-C league match of the 13th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament, organised by Oriental Insurance under the aegis of MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) and to be played at plot number 9, Cross Maidan on Thursday, February 15 at 9.00 am.

In the second match of the group, Bank of India clash with Bank of Maharashtra later in the day.

The Plate Division matches will be played the following day.

Defending champions Emerck Cricket Club launch the defense of their title against Chougle SC in a Group-A match at the Karnatak SA ground, while later in the afternoon Cipla SC and Automotive Engineering meet in the second group match.

In Group-B matches, New India Assurance CC will clash with Mumbai Police Gymkhana and Dharamjee Morarjee CC take on Vihang CC at the Youths Own Ground.

Union Bank of India and Central Bank of India will clash in the opening Group-D match while in the second match, HPCL face off against IDBI Bank at the Western Railway ground.

The second round matches will be played on February 20 and the third round on February 23. The semi-finals between the top four teams will be played on February 29 and the grand final on March 6.

All the Matches will be played as per the New Model Rules of the Mumbai Cricket Association.

The participating teams:

Elite Division - Group-A: Emerck CC, Chougle SC, Cipla SC, Automotive Engineering CC.

Group-B: New India Assurance, Mumbai Police, Dharamji Morarajee CC, Vihang CC.

Group-C: Oriental Insurance CC, Dream Mills, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra.

Group-D: HPCL, IDBI, Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India.

Plate Division – Group-A: Satellite Group, Reserve Bank of India, Times of India, Mumbai Port Trust.

Group-B: BARC, PF Cricket Club, Arupit Tigers, GIC Recreation Club.

Group-B: MTNL CC, BMC CC, United Patni, BEST CC.

Group-D: Mazgaon CC, Air India, Larsen & Tubro, Abhudaya Bank.