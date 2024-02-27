13th Insurance Shield T20: Bank Of India Records Nine-Wicket Victory Against Dreams CC

Bank of India recorded an authoritative nine-wicket victory against Dreams CC in a third round Elite Division Group-C match of the 13th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament, organised by Oriental Insurance Company under the aegis of MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) and at the National CC Ground, Cross Maidan.

Batting first, Dream Mills managed to post a modest total of 141 for seven wickets from their 20 overs. Maitrik Thakkar struck an unbeaten 49 runs and Ajeet Kalwar scored 27 runs. Bank of India’s Ankush Paswan claimed 4 wickets for 17 runs.

In reply, Bank of India comfortably chased down the target scoring 143 for the loss of just one wicket in 18.5 overs. The two openers Vinit Sarang smashed an unbeaten 69 runs and Sameer Apte scored 41 runs to ensure Bank of India easily overhauled the winning runs.

In another match, Chowgules SC defeated Cipla SC by a close 15 runs.

Brief scores: Dream Mills SC 141 for 7, 20 overs (Maitrik Thakkar 49*, Ajeet Kalwar 27; Ankush Paswan 4/17) lost to Bank of India 143 for 1, 18.5 overs (Vinit Sarang 69, Sameer Apte 41).

Chowgules SC 138 for 7, 20 overs (Mihir Agarwal 54, Soham Mali 42, Suraj Lalwani 23; Govind Khombal 2/16) beat Cipla SC 123 all out, 17.2 overs (Suchit Devle 42, Bipin Waghela 21; Suraj Lalwani 2/9, Hiren Rangani 2/20, Yash Pathak 2/23).

MTNL 105 for 7, 20 overs (Sanket Paralkar 57*) lost BEST Arts & Sports Club 109 for 4, 16.4 overs (Ketan Dhahavkar 39*, Rohit More 32) BEST won by 6 wickets

Air India 117 for 3, 20 overs (Akshay Sawant 53*, Ruchit Jani 23) lost L&T Sports Club 118 for 3, 13.4 overs (Kunal Salvi 51, Nishadh Mutalik 24*; Abhishek Patil 2/26).