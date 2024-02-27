Friendship Cup Cricket Championship Kicks Off In Pune

The spirited 'Friendship Cup' Cricket Championship, hosted by the Punit Balan Group, kicked off with a dynamic showcase of sportsmanship as teams clashed at the grounds of L. R. Shinde High School in Sahakarnagar this Tuesday.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar inaugurated the event, witnessing intense battles among teams like Guruji Talim Titans, Dagdusheth Warriors, Sai Power Hitters, Shivamudra Dholtasha, and Rangari Royals.

Present at the inauguration were Punit Balan, Director of Punit Balan Group and Manikchand Oxyrich; Janhavi Dhariwal Balan; chairpersons, members, and activists from Ganpati and Navratri Mandals of Pune; Dhol-Tasha squad members; dignitaries from the media sector; participating teams; and players.

Commissioner Amitesh Kumar lauded the 'Friendship Cup' as more than just cricket, emphasizing its role in fostering unity and camaraderie. He highlighted the importance of such events in building bridges among citizens from diverse backgrounds and reiterated Pune Police's dedication to upholding law and order, urging citizens' support.

Punit Balan elaborated on the tournament's ethos, stressing the significance of nurturing friendships amid the festive fervor of Ganeshotsav and Navratri in Pune. He commended the relentless efforts of activists, expressing the tournament's goal of uniting people through friendly competition and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Looking ahead, Punit Balan expressed plans to expand the tournament in the future to accommodate more teams.

The opening matches dazzled with thrilling performances. Guruji Talim Titans dominated Mandai Masters, with Pradeep Jori named Man of the Match. Dagdusheth Warriors secured a close win against Sri Ram Squad, led by Kapil Raut's standout performance. Sai Power Hitters triumphed over Media Writers thanks to Nikhil Watne's stellar display.

Shivamudra Dholtasha outshone Garuda Strikers, with Rupak Tubaji earning the Man of the Match accolade. Lastly, Rangari Royals bested Nadbramha Drummers, with Sujit Dhumal clinching the Man of the Match title.

Brief scores

Guruji Talim Titans: 96/1 in 8 overs (Pradeep Jori 48, Swaraj Pokale *30, Rishikesh Jagdale 1-21) bt Mandai Masters: 61/6 in 8 overs (Atharva Ghatge 17, Omkar Joshi 15; Bhavesh Raccha 2-9, Sushil Phale 2-8) Man of the Match: Pradeep Jori

Dagdusheth Warriors: 87/5 in 8 overs (Kapil Raut *56), Abhishek Gharmalkar 14; Abhijeet Khatwate 1-9) bt Sri Ram Squad: 82/5 in 8 overs (Omkar Tole 32, Umakant Joglekar 25; Pravin Dhawale 2-22). Man of the Match: Kapil Raut Media

Media Writers: 52/5 in 8 overs (Dheeraj Dhage 13, Srikrishna Kolhe 11; Humed Khan 2-2, Nikhil Watane 1-18) lost to Sai Power Hitters: 54/3 in 3.3 overs (Sumit Warve *19, Sanjay Kalokhe *16; Gopal Gurav 2-13) Man of the Match: Nikhil Watane

Shivmudra Dholtasha: 112/2 in 8 overs (Rohit Khilare 32, Rupak Tubaji 36, Tushar Ambat *24) bt Garuda Strikers: 53/8 in 8 overs (Varad Chillai 12, Kailas Kamble 10; Tushar Ambat 2-5, Rupak Tubaji 2-18, Hrishikesh Mokashi 2-13) Man of the Match: Rupak Tubaji

Nadbramha Drummers: 52/5 in 8 overs (Parth D *18, Ankit Dabi 12; Sujit Dhumal 2-7) lost to Rangari Royals: 53-5 in 6.5 overs (Sujit Dhumal 14, Harnish Dani 15; Shubham Jain 3-9) Man of the Match: Sujit Dhumal