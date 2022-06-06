Watch: Rohit Shetty begins shoot for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' in Cape Town, South Africa

Mumbai: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Monday said he has started filming for his popular reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi" in Cape Town, South Africa.

The 12th season of the adventure and stunt-based reality show features celebrity contestants facing their worst fears to win the coveted title.

Shetty, who returns as the host of "Khatron Ke Khiladi" for the eighth time, shared the update via a short clip he posted on Instagram.

"Time to go crazy, wild, raw and real once again! KHATRON KE KHILADI!! Shoot begins! #capetown #southafrica @colorstv," the 48-year-old director, known for blockbuster films like "Singham", "Simmba" and "Golmaal" series, wrote.

The celebrities participating in the 12th season of "Khatron Ke Khiladi" are Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Sriti Jha, Nishant Bhat, Faisal Sheikh, Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik, Erika Packard, Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann, Aneri Vajani, and Rajiv Adatia.

The show will premiere tentatively next month on Colors channel .