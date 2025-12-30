 Bigg Boss OTT's Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan) & Jiya Shankar's Engagement On The Way? Rumour Or Reality?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss OTT's Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan) & Jiya Shankar's Engagement On The Way? Rumour Or Reality?

Bigg Boss OTT's Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan) & Jiya Shankar's Engagement On The Way? Rumour Or Reality?

Fukra Insaan (Abhishek Malhan) and Jiya Shankar, who shared a close bond on Bigg Boss OTT 2, have clarified that their relationship is purely friendship. Despite rumours of a romance or engagement circulating online, neither of them has confirmed anything, and many fans believe the claims lack credibility.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
Abhishek Malhan & Jiya Shankar | Instagram

Fukra Insaan, also known as Abhishek Malhan, and actress Jiya Shankar were featured in Bigg Boss OTT 2, where they shared a close bond inside the house. However, in 2024, the duo officially ended their association on social media, clarifying that their relationship is purely friendship and nothing beyond that.

But, there is rumour circling on social media that says that Abhishek and Jiya have allegedly confirmed their relationship and is not set to get engaged. But, is there any truth to these claims?

Telly Khazana tweeted, "It’s official! Fukra Insaan and Jiya Shankar have made their relationship public, and reports say an engagement could be on the way. Wishing this cute couple love and happiness always (sic)."

Despite the ongoing rumours circulating online, there has been no official confirmation from either Abhishek or Jiya regarding their alleged relationship or engagement. So far, neither of them has addressed the speculation publicly. Given that they do not follow each other on Instagram, many believe there is little truth to the rumours.

FPJ Shorts
From Vaishnavi Hagawane's Suicide To The Hinjawadi Bus Arson Which Killed Four: Crime Cases That Shook Pimpri-Chinchwad In 2025
From Vaishnavi Hagawane's Suicide To The Hinjawadi Bus Arson Which Killed Four: Crime Cases That Shook Pimpri-Chinchwad In 2025
'Chhap Rahe Ho': Students From IIM-Ahmedabad Order Over 60,000 Printouts From Blinkit In 2025
'Chhap Rahe Ho': Students From IIM-Ahmedabad Order Over 60,000 Printouts From Blinkit In 2025
Will Starbucks Automate Using AI & Have Fewer Staff In Stores? CEO Brian Niccol Answers
Will Starbucks Automate Using AI & Have Fewer Staff In Stores? CEO Brian Niccol Answers
Rudyard Kipling 160th Birth Anniversary: Everything To Know About Mumbai-Born Author Renowned For The Jungle Book And Captivating Tales
Rudyard Kipling 160th Birth Anniversary: Everything To Know About Mumbai-Born Author Renowned For The Jungle Book And Captivating Tales
Read Also
'I Had No Relationship': Bigg Boss 19's Malti Chahar Clears Romance Rumours; Slams Amaal Mallik for...
article-image

What Happened Between Abhishek Malhan & Jiya Shankar?

Abhishek and Jiya were contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. The two gained much fan following over their friendship. As both were often spotted together, people started linking them. However, their friendship drifted apart as they came out of the show. 2 years back, Jiya said to Pinkvilla that, "I was in touch with Abhsihek, but now it's hardly we get to talk to each other (sic)."

As per News 18, Jiya posted in her now-deleted X post, "Saying this for ONE LAST TIME to whoever it concerns! I’ve got nothing to do with Fukra Insaan or these meme pages. We shared nothing but friendship & even that no longer exists (sic)."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Top Hindi Web Series To Catch In 2025: Your Year-End Viewing Guide

Top Hindi Web Series To Catch In 2025: Your Year-End Viewing Guide

Bigg Boss OTT's Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan) & Jiya Shankar's Engagement On The Way? Rumour Or...

Bigg Boss OTT's Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan) & Jiya Shankar's Engagement On The Way? Rumour Or...

'Shameful And Sick': Tara Sutaria Reveals Negative Captions Were Sent To Content Creators & Meme...

'Shameful And Sick': Tara Sutaria Reveals Negative Captions Were Sent To Content Creators & Meme...

Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025: Sreeleela Gets Mobbed By Fans At Tirumala Temple - Watch Videos

Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025: Sreeleela Gets Mobbed By Fans At Tirumala Temple - Watch Videos

Chinese Media Slams Salman Khan's 'Battle Of Galwan', Accuses Film Of Distorting Facts

Chinese Media Slams Salman Khan's 'Battle Of Galwan', Accuses Film Of Distorting Facts