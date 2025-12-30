Bigg Boss OTT's Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan) & Jiya Shankar's Engagement On The Way? Rumour Or Reality?

Abhishek Malhan & Jiya Shankar | Instagram

Fukra Insaan, also known as Abhishek Malhan, and actress Jiya Shankar were featured in Bigg Boss OTT 2, where they shared a close bond inside the house. However, in 2024, the duo officially ended their association on social media, clarifying that their relationship is purely friendship and nothing beyond that.

But, there is rumour circling on social media that says that Abhishek and Jiya have allegedly confirmed their relationship and is not set to get engaged. But, is there any truth to these claims?

Telly Khazana tweeted, "It’s official! Fukra Insaan and Jiya Shankar have made their relationship public, and reports say an engagement could be on the way. Wishing this cute couple love and happiness always (sic)."

It’s official! 💖

Fukra Insaan and Jiya Shankar have made their relationship public, and reports say an engagement could be on the way 👀✨

Wishing this cute couple love and happiness always 🐼🐼#FukraInsaan #JiyaShankar #RelationshipGoals #HappyVibes #CuteCouple pic.twitter.com/VuwoxlmR0I — Telly Khazana (@tellykhazana) December 29, 2025

Despite the ongoing rumours circulating online, there has been no official confirmation from either Abhishek or Jiya regarding their alleged relationship or engagement. So far, neither of them has addressed the speculation publicly. Given that they do not follow each other on Instagram, many believe there is little truth to the rumours.

What Happened Between Abhishek Malhan & Jiya Shankar?

Abhishek and Jiya were contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. The two gained much fan following over their friendship. As both were often spotted together, people started linking them. However, their friendship drifted apart as they came out of the show. 2 years back, Jiya said to Pinkvilla that, "I was in touch with Abhsihek, but now it's hardly we get to talk to each other (sic)."

As per News 18, Jiya posted in her now-deleted X post, "Saying this for ONE LAST TIME to whoever it concerns! I’ve got nothing to do with Fukra Insaan or these meme pages. We shared nothing but friendship & even that no longer exists (sic)."